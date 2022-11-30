Moloco Appoints Ben Jeger as Vice President of EMEA to Accelerate

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Moloco, a leader in machine learning and growth solutions for performance marketers, has announced the appointment of Ben Jeger as Vice President of EMEA. With over a decade of mobile app marketing experience, he will focus on delivering the next stage of Moloco’s growth in the EMEA region.

Immediate priorities include increasing Moloco’s EMEA team of world-class talent to help businesses scale their performance ad campaigns, through Moloco Cloud DSP, which uses machine learning with Deep Neural Networks to optimise campaigns for the best return on ad spend. In addition, Ben’s team will support Moloco Retail Media Platform, which focuses on the unique needs of e-commerce marketplaces by enabling merchants to create ad campaigns that increase discoverability and sales through relevant ad placements to the right shoppers at the right time.

With a wealth of experience driving business growth in the region, Jeger most recently served as Managing Director of Central Europe at AppsFlyer, having previously managed operations for the marketing analytics and attribution platform in DACH and the Nordics since 2016. Prior to this, he was the Senior Director, Client Services for EMEA at Fyber (now owned by Digital Turbine), an app growth and monetisation platform. While at Fyber, he led the business exchange for the region and helped drive the company’s development of the mobile business.

“Ben joins the Moloco team at a significant time for the business. His regional leadership experience and exceptional business acumen will be of great value as we continue to grow our operations in EMEA,” said Sunil Rayan, Chief Business Officer at Moloco. “Ben’s expertise in mobile app marketing and attribution gives him a unique insight into our offering as we look to deliver machine-learning solutions for app publishers and e-commerce marketplaces. We are delighted to have Ben onboard and look forward to his leadership in elevating our presence in EMEA.”

The Moloco EMEA business has been extremely successful in the mobile games space, where 70 out of the top 100 gaming apps are working with Moloco to drive their growth. With the appointment of Ben Jeger, Moloco can expand its reach to e-commerce, fintech, and delivery apps to deliver on its mission to enable businesses of all sizes to benefit from the power of machine learning.

“Moloco is not only considered to be the fastest growing DSP, it has proven that its advanced machine learning engine thrives in a privacy-first world by utilising Deep Neural Networks and first-party data to provide customers the best return on their ad spend”, said Ben Jeger, VP of EMEA at Moloco. “Moloco’s unique tech offering, paired with a highly experienced leadership team and strong values makes this the most desirable career opportunity for me. I’m thrilled to join such a talented team and to lead the growth of the EMEA business.”

About Moloco

Moloco’s goal is to make the digital economy more equitable and profitable by delivering advanced machine learning to companies of all sizes. With Moloco’s machine learning platform for growth and performance, every app publisher and online retailer can now unlock the value of their unique, first-party data. Moloco Cloud DSP enables performance marketers to scale user acquisition quickly and achieve greater lifetime value through battle-tested prediction models. Moloco Retail Media Platform enables online retailers and marketplaces to establish their own performance ad business. Moloco was founded in 2013 by a team of former Google machine learning engineers. Headquartered in Redwood City, Calif., Moloco has nine offices across the US, UK, Korea, China, Japan, and Singapore. For more information, visit www.moloco.com.