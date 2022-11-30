Most Popular Music Of 2022: Bad Bunny Dominates Spotify, Pandora

Topline

As 2022 comes to a close, music streaming giants Spotify, Pandora and Apple Music have released their lists of the top music of the year, with Latin artist Bad Bunny dominating all charts, alongside songs from Harry Styles, Future, Drake and Tems and Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi—here’s a guide to the most popular tunes of the year.

Bad Bunny performs on stage during his World’s Hottest Tour at Hard Rock Stadium on August 12, 2022 … [+] in Miami Gardens, Florida. Getty Images

Key Facts

Spotify: Bad Bunny was the most popular artist around the world for the third year in a row, Spotify said Wednesday; Harry Styles’ song “As It Was” was the most streamed song and Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti was the most streamed album. Pandora: Bad Bunny secured the most spots on Pandora’s Top Twenty Thumbed Tracks of 2022, the radio streaming service’s list of listeners most-loved songs of the year, which was released Tuesday and included data starting in mid-November 2021, and “WAIT FOR U,” from Future feat. Drake and Tems earned the top spot on the chart. Apple Music: Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti was the biggest album from November 1, 2021 to October 21, 2022 on Apple Music, the streaming service said Tuesday, making him the first Latin artist to take the top spot; The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s 2021 song “STAY” was the top song on the streaming service globally during that time.

Spotify’s Most-Streamed Songs Of 2022 Globally

“As It Was,” Harry Styles “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals “STAY,” The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber “Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny feat. Chencho Corleone “Titi Me Pregunto,” Bad Bunny

Spotify’s Most-Streamed Albums Of 2022 Globally

Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny Harry’s House, Harry Styles SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo =, Ed Sheeran Planet Her, Doja Cat

Pandora’s Top Thumbed Tracks Of 2022

“WAIT FOR U,” Future feat. Drake and Tems “PROVENZA,” Karol G “TO THE MOON,” Jnr Choi “I Hate U,” SZA “Do We Have A Problem?,” Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby

Apple Music’s Top Songs Of 2022: Global

“STAY,” The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber “As It Was,” Harry Styles “WAIT FOR U,” Future feat. Drake and Tems “Super Gremlin,” Kodak Black “Easy On Me,” Adele

Key Background

Last year, Dua Lipa’s “Levitating,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license,” BTS’ “Dynamite” and Cardi B’s “Up” were some of the most popular songs, according to Spotify, Billboard, Apple Music and other music players. Harry Styles’ “As It Was” is expected to dominate several 2022 lists, as it spent more weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart than any other song this year.

