Nadeshot calls out Call of Duty League Gentleman’s Agreement for

Matthew “Nadeshot,” founder and co-owner of 100 Thieves, has joined the ongoing debate surrounding the Gentleman’s Agreement (GA) regarding sniper rifles being excluded from Call of Duty League. Calling the decision “stupid,” the former COD pro took to Twitter to express his frustrations.
With the recent release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the CDL 2023 season is right around the corner as Major 1 Qualifiers start on December 2. According to recent reports, players have apparently decided not to use sniper rifles in the tournament, along with smoke grenades. Many gamers have spoken against the idea, arguing that banning these items will take away from the gaming experience.
Nadeshot explains why banning sniper rifles at Call of Duty League is not a good move
The Call of Duty League already has a number of restrictions on a lot of guns, attachments, perks, and abilities that may not be used during the tournament. Fans should know that the Gentleman’s Agreement is a set of non-enforceable rules agreed upon by all participating team players. The rules restrict the usage of mechanics that are deemed too overpowered or broken to be used in a competitive setting.
CDL Intel’s Tweet notes that any and all sniper rifles are now completely restricted in every game mode, just like smoke grenades. Other guns on this list include Assault Rifles STB 556 and Kastov-74u and the Sub-Machine Gun Fennec 45.
Killstreak S.A.E. is also banned from all modes, along with flash and smoke grenades. In the upcoming event, gamers won’t get to tune their weapons or use attachments that increase hip fire accuracy on any gun.
There is also a complete ban on Trigger Action attachments for pistols and specific attachment rules for the M4. Only the Edge-47 Grip and FSS Sharkfin 99 under-barrels are allowed, and gamers must use the Hightower 20 barrel on the M4.
Nadeshot has been part of the Call of Duty scene for more than a decade now, having started his illustrious career as a content creator and esports professional with OpTic back in 2010. Being as popular and well-versed as he is, his opinions about the Gentleman’s Agreement have received many reactions from the community.
In his initial tweet, Nadeshot called out the decision for “sucking the fun out of the game.” Responding to another comment, he elaborated on his point. Explaining that using aim-assisted snipers was not exactly new in Call of Duty, he stated that the long-range rifles in competitive play make for some amazing moments. He said:
“Snipers have been used in some of the best years of competitive Call of Duty. GA’ing snipers is wrong and removes some of the loudest and most memorable crowd reactions we’ve ever had.”
Community reacts to Nadeshot’s tweet
A variety of comments presented themselves on Twitter after Nadeshot made the initial post, with many for or against his opinion.
Nadeshot is an MLG X Games 2014 gold medalist and the 2011 Call of Duty XP champion. The 30-year-old stepped away from competitive play in 2015 and founded the gaming organization 100 Thieves in 2017.