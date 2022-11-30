Nationwide is offering ‘higher than average’ rates across 27

On the limited access range, previous issues of the Society’s Triple Access Online ISA (11-13) and Triple Access Online Saver (12-14) will see AER increases of between 0.4 percent and 0.5 percent, with these products now paying attractive 2.5 percent rates.

All instant access accounts, including Instant Access Saver, Instant ISA Saver and the Cashbuilder, will see rates rise between 0.4 percent and 0.45 percent, up to either 0.75 percent, 0.8 percent, or a 0.9 percent AER, depending on the balance.

Rate boosts will also take place across the Society’s current issues of its 1-Year Triple Access Online Saver and 1-Year Triple Access Online ISA to 2.5 percent from November 18.

For more information about the increase in rates, savers can visit the Nationwide website.