Netball World Cup 2023: Watch the draw live as England learn

LIVE! Netball World Cup Draw – Watch live from 6pm

The build-up to the 2023 Netball World Cup starts here!

Watch the draw live from 6pm via the stream above as nations learn their groups for the first stage of next summer’s tournament in South Africa, which is all live on Sky Sports from July 28 to August 6.

The draw will confirm the four groups that the 16 teams will be split into.

The top eight teams – as per their world rankings – have already been seeded into their groups, with Australia and Tonga in Group A, England and Malawi in Group B, South Africa and Jamaica in Group C, and New Zealand and Uganda in Group D.

There are two spots remaining in each of the four groups, which will be decided tonight from 6pm.

England confirm Jamaica series as part of World Cup preparations

The Vitality Roses will welcome Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls to England in the New Year for a three-match Test series as they continue their preparations for the Netball World Cup in South Africa next summer.

The series will get underway in Manchester at the AO Arena on Wednesday 11 January before the teams travel down to the Copper Box Arena in London for back-to-back games on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 January.

Jamaica are currently ranked third in the world, one place above England, after winning a historic silver medal at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

This will be the first time the Vitality Roses have played in the North West of England since the 2019 Vitality Netball World Cup in Liverpool. It will also be the team’s first international match in Manchester since November 2016 when they also played Jamaica.