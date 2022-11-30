Netflix CEO: “Lots” Of Money Left On Table With Limited Glass

Netflix founder and co-CEO Reed Hastings says that the company–almost happily, by most reports–agreed the streamer left money on the table with the limited release and booming ticket sales of ​​Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The sequel generated $15 million after screening in roughly 700 theaters nationwide over the Thanksgiving weekend.

“It’s a promotional tactic for the streaming service like film festivals, and if it works well we will do more of it,” Hastings said at the New York Times DealBook conference in New York City (via The Hollywood Reporter). “We are not trying to build a theatrical business, we are trying to break through the noise.”

Knives Out 2 includes a returning Daniel Craig as master detective Benoit Blanc, joined by an expansive ensemble cast. As you can see in the trailer below, the movie looks to be a madcap and truly nutty-fun time. Edward Norton plays a colorful tech billionaire named Miles Bron who invites his friends for a getaway on his private Greek island–but when someone turns up dead, Craig’s Detective Benoit Blanc is put on the case.

In addition to Glass Onion, Hastings also discussed Bob Iger’s sudden return to Disney, saying that he felt former CEO Bob Chapek was “very disciplined… it’s not like we saw any cracks.” Hastings added that he wished Iger would run for president and he’d be “willing to be a fundraiser for him.” Hastings also praised Elon Musk, calling the Tesla CEO and Twitter owner “the bravest, most creative person on the planet.”

Later in the session, Hastings further praised comedian Dave Chappelle, whose Netflix specials have increasingly sparked outrage inside and outside the company over his comments regarding trans people. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hastings said the special was “among the most entertaining and widely-viewed specials [on Netflix]” and would be happy host others on the service.

The Knives Out sequel will come to Netflix on December 23.