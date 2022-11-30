Netflix’s One Piece Live-Action Stays True To Anime

Despite the difficulties of filming another live-action, Netflix’s One Piece showrunner says that the series will remain faithful to its anime counterpart.

Adapting an anime series into a live-action film is no easy feat. Imagine the lengths filmmakers go to in creating Dragonball Evolution and Death Note. It is very difficult to transfer some elements that can only be done in animation to a live-action film.

Netflix’s One Piece live-action adaptation is no different. However, its showrunner Matt Owens said the series would try to break the stereotypes from past adaptations and be more consistent with the source material.

Eiichiro Oda reacts to Netflix’s One Piece Live-Action Adaptation

Regarding Netflix’s One Piece adaptation, Owens even talked with vlogger Nux Taku to make sure that the characters are as accurate as their anime counterparts.

Regarding the possibility of romance in the upcoming Netflix’s One Piece, Eiichiro Oda said that the Straw Hats Pirates are more of a family. Hence, there’s no need for romance in the film. Owens also agrees with Oda’s thoughts. Oda is the mangaka and creator of One Piece, which started in 1997 and is still going strong today.

Read what he said below:

“The Straw Hats, if you want to qualify their relationships in any way, are all siblings. It’s a family. There’s no romance between Straw Hats.”

Oda previously said that romance does not have a place in shonen mangas, concurring with Owens’ statement above. So whenever there is the slightest hint of romance in an episode or an arc, fans would ensure that they keep these in tabs.

In the upcoming live-action film, however, Owens said that Sanji will still be adoring women, but not as exaggerated as his anime counterpart. This might give fans some romantic easter eggs to look out for in the anime series. With Sanji always flirting with Nami and Nico Robin, who knows what shippers could see in the live-action adaptation? But there are always priorities. Humor is still at the top of One Piece’s plotline and not romance.

Image: Toei Animation

Recent Filming Developments

Netflix’s One Piece is produced by Tomorrow Studios and with its mangaka, Eiichiro Oda. The series was originally set to be filmed in 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. However, production for the series had to stop due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans first saw a sneak peek of The Straw Hats’ first ship, The Going Merry when its showrunners first revealed it. Aside from this, there’s also concept art of Miss Love Duck or Alvida’s ship and Baratie or Sanji’s alma mater. Filming for the entire series ended in August 2022. That said, we could expect a teaser trailer of the film early next year.

The live-action film is top-billed by Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy; Mackenyu Arata as Roronoa Zoro; Jacob Gibson as Usopp; Emily Rudd as Nami; Taz Skylar as Sanji; Morgan Davies as Koby; Ilia Isorelýs Paulino as Alvida; Aidan Scott as Helmeppo; Jeff Ward as Buggy; McKinley Belcher III as Arlong; Langley Kirkwood as Captain Morgan; Vincent Regan as Monkey D. Garp; and Celeste Loots as Kaya, among others.

The list of episodes for the first season of Netflix’s One Piece is already out. Although there is no confirmed announcement for the second season yet, the success of One Piece Red makes this second season very possible in the near future. The filming has also been helping South Africa in their economy, as the film is dubbed to be the biggest film up to date.

While fans wait for the official adaptation of Netflix’s One Piece on the streaming platform, catch its anime counterpart first to prepare.

What do you think about Netflix’s One Piece adaptation and the changes, or lack thereof, they’ll make with it? Share your thoughts with us in the comment box below!