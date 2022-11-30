Nicolas Cage Wants John Carpenter To Make More Movies, But John

It’s been 12 years since John Carpenter made a film. He was last seen assuming the role of director in his 2010 psychological horror, “The Ward,” and Carpenter has not made any films since. This obviously does not mean that the man hasn’t been busy: he has passionately devoted himself to making music, having co-composed the soundtrack for the recent “ Firestarter ” and David Gordon Green ‘s “ Halloween ” movies. In his spare time, Carpenter is an avid gamer, and he recently expressed his love for “Fallout 76” and action-role-playing games like “ Borderlands ” and “Horizon: Forbidden West.” Carpenter is clearly having the time of his life doing what he loves, and not even Nicolas Cage can convince him to return to the world of hardcore filmmaking.

In a conversation with Carpenter for Document, Cage gently nudged the director to make more films, saying “it would be fantastic to see more of [his] films.” However, Carpenter bluntly