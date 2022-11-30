Nobody Will Tear You A New One Quite Like Yellowstone’s Beth

Happy Yellowstone night y’all.

As we saw last week, Beth Dutton sure as hell knows how to throw down in a bar.

Thankfully Yellowstone’s YouTube channel had no problem reminding us that this isn’t Beth’s first rodeo for throwing punches, throwing down some good one-liners, and crushing some dreams while at the bar.

Often with a martini in hand…

This 15-minute video is the purest example of why we all love Beth Dutton.

From ‘playing nice’ with her family’s enemies to laying down the law with bar owners to get what she wants and everything in between. Some of Beth’s best one-liners take place at a bar… oftentimes with some dork

When you step into a bar, you are stepping into the Beth Dutton house…and boy, does she make sure her rules stand.

It will be interesting to see how Beth’s most recent bar burn turns out for her on tonight’s episode, as it doesn’t seem like, from the preview, she will get away with anything.

Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton) Promises Yellowstone Season 5 Is “Gonna Be Bloody”

And towards the end of September, Yellowstone released a kickass trailer, featuring the surprising news that John Dutton has been elected Governor of Montana, as the trailer kicks off with him saying:

“I John Dutton, do solemnly swear, to uphold the Constitution of the State of Montana, against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”

Needless to say, the trailer shook just about every Yellowstone fan imaginable to their core, as the trailer broke records with a whopping 14.4 million views.

And if you were thinking to yourself:

“How could the anticipation be any higher?”

Just wait, because Yellowstone has shared a new video, giving us all an “Inside Yellowstone Season 5″ look.

In the video, we get to see another peak at what we can expect in season five, from the Dutton family arch-enemies like Caroline Warner of Market Equities, to John Dutton getting appointed as governor.

Judging from the video, John may have created some more enemies already after getting the head man job of Montana, as he basically fires his whole staff right off the bat.

That may not sit over too well with the people who just lost their jobs…

But that’s just one of the storylines from Season Five.

We have Jamie’s battle for redemption with his family, as well as his battle with Beth, and I don’t think it’s gonna go over too well. Neither does Kelly Reilly who plays Beth in the show:

“Beth pretty much owns him.”

And Wes Bentley, who plays Jamie Dutton, agrees:

“John winning the Governorship from Jamie is devastating because it’s been his path… things between Jamie and Beth are only getting worse.”

Kevin Costner even weighed in on the chances of Jamie earning back John’s trust, and spoiler alert, it doesn’t look good.

“Can John trust Jamie? No…”

But as far as battles go, Beth has Market Equities on her hand, and their new legal counsel, Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri), and she might have finally met her match.

“Sarah will be an adversary for Beth in a way that’s she’s never experienced, that’s gonna be like two Goliaths when she sees her opportunity, she’ll take it.”

Of course, Kayce will continue to balance is marriage with the ranch and the Dutton family, Rip and Beth will be navigating the honeymoon period of their own marriage, John will be running the state of Montana, and more.

But if we can be sure of anything, according to Kelly Reilly, it’s…

“Going to be bloody.”

Check it out:

Yellowstone: The Best Of Beth vs. Jamie

If you’re a fan of Yellowstone, then you know that there isn’t a relationship on the whole show more tumultuous than Beth and Jamie’s.

Jamie has always been kind of a black sheep in the Dutton family in a sense, as more of a clean cut lawyer-type than a cowboy. More like the people that try and take the land as opposed to the people who try and defend it.

Always seeming to struggle to earn his father and his families approval, we later find out that Jamie was actually adopted, and that makes earning that approval even harder.

And for Jamie and Beth’s relationship, we all know it’s been rocky since Jamie took Beth to an abortion clinic that sterilized her at a young age, and she still isn’t able to have children to this day because of him.

Needless to say, the two aren’t too fond of each other, and things began to get even worse when Jamie went out in search of his biological father, and disassociated with the Dutton family name for some time.

Of course, Jamie was just looking for a sense of belonging, which he hasn’t felt for quite some time, but we all know that once you have any association with the Dutton family, and even more so the Dutton family name, then there’s no escaping.

This ultimately resulted in Beth threatening Jamie into murdering his biological father, who was out to get the Duttons, and even played a role in the attacks that closed out Season Three and kickstarted Season Four.

With that being said, Yellowstone is giving us an opportunity to relive the wild relationship of Beth and Jamie, as we patiently await the Season Five premier on November 13th.

Check it out:

