The Norwegian Consul General in New York and the Honorary Consul of Norway in Bermuda visited Government House.

Government House posted the photo online below, and said, “Her Excellency the Governor was pleased to receive at Government House this morning Ms Heidi Olufsen, the Norwegian Consul General in New York and Consul Pål Johansen along with Mr Nathaniel Butterfield III, the Honorary Consul of Norway in Bermuda.”

