Omar Apollo Responded In The Most NSFW Way Possible To

Maybe it’s because he’s hot and wears androgynous-ish stuff — or maybe it’s because he hasn’t explicitly posted about his sexuality — but recently, some people have accused him of queerbaiting.
In fact, one person recently tweeted, “Is Omar Apollo another queerbaiting singer? Like those type, ‘I don’t label myself, let me wear crop [tops] and paint my nails and say I find another guy hot.’ ‘Cause I like his song, but I don’t like supporting straight men doing queerbaiting.”
Well the 25-year-old singer responded to these accusations of queerbaiting (and being straight) with a simple, straight-up, and super NSFW answer:
And then he added, “From the back.” Like, wow, good for you, luv.
“No I b sucking dick fr.” YUP. The simple yet iconic response garnered over 278,000 likes. AS IT SHOULD.
In conclusion, I have never heard an Omar Apollo song in my life, but I’m about to stream this legend’s music. Bye!
