One Florida City Among Top 10 Travel Destinations For 2023 | 93.3

It’s about time to start planning those 2023 trips and American Express Travel just came out with their 2023 Trending Destinations List. Two of those cities are in the United States! Where are you planning your trips next year?
Here are the top 10!
- Copenhagen, Denmark
- Florida Keys, Florida
- Istanbul, Turkey
- Lisbon, Portugal
- Mexico City, Mexico
- Montenegro
- Paris, France
- Sydney, Australia
- Woodstock, Vermont
- Yakuve Island, Fiji
The Florida Keys are always a great vacation! Beautiful crystal blue waters, fresh seafood, great bars, and a lot of history! Plus, as seen below, the sunsets in the Keys are MAGICAL.
Woodstock, Vermont is a dream destination for the picturesque fall foliage and it’s home to the Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park. Road trip anyone?
Source link