Orlando caterer sued, accused of serving food laced with pot at

ABOVE: Seminole deputies release bodycam video from wedding where food was laced with weed The Orlando caterer accused of serving marijuana-laced food at a wedding is being sued by one of the guests.Earlier this year, Seminole County authorities released this bodycam footage of the wedding in Longwood.Guests called 911, saying they felt sick.The bride and the groom face several felony charges.Joycelyn Bryant of Joycelyn’s Southern Kitchen is named in the new lawsuit for the injuries and damages the food allegedly caused.WESH 2 News has reached out to the caterer for comment.

