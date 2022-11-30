Palo Alto Hero Is Devoted To Helping Injured Pets And Wildlife

PALO ALTO, CA — When times are tough, heroes emerge. We all know someone who’s making a difference right now as we live through unprecedented and changing times.

She is the Animal Control Officer for Palo Alto and Los Altos.

Why do you believe the local hero should be recognized or honored?

Jeanette Washington is an African American Woman who has held her position as Animal Control Officer for more than 20 years in Palo Alto. She has devoted her life to helping save injured pets and wildlife, rescuing abandoned animals, working with the Pets in Need shelter to socialize and adopt out thousands of pets to good homes, running the spay and neuter clinic and expediting vet care for animals who need it. These are just a few of her duties! She the person we call when there’s an unsafe dog, wildlife that needs care of re-homing, a wounded animal – this includes just about every critter possible. Jeanette helps homeless people and needy people care for and feed their pets by organizing pet food drives. She works patiently with all members of the community on any pet or wildlife problem they may have. Jeanette is a warm and wonderful lady who along with her partner Cody McCartney has served and continues to serve the community with her experience, warmth, her caring attitude and standard of excellence.

What’s one thing you want everyone to know about the local hero?

I think Jeanette, along with her partner Cody, is truly an unsung hero. The many and varied functions she performs for the community she serves, although highly skilled, is more than just a job for her. She is devoted to helping people and animals live happier, safer lives together.