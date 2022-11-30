Papa Johns founder John Schnatter files new claims in years-old

John Schnatter, the founder and former CEO of Papa John’s International Inc. (Nasdaq: PZZA), has filed two new claims in a lawsuit against a media company after a judge denied part of a request for a dismissal of the case, according to Louisville Business First.The case, which began in early 2020 with Schnatter’s initial complaint, alleged Wasserman Media Group breached a contract by recording and leaking a May 2018 conference call that ultimately led to his dismissal from Papa Johns.In response, Wasserman Media Group alleged Schnatter was the “architect of his own demise” and he didn’t have enough of a case. The group has previously denied recording the call.In early 2021, Schnatter released the recording of the conference call that led to his ouster from Papa Johns, after it was unsealed in court. He is being represented by Louisville-based Middleton Reutlinger.In 2021, attorneys for the media group filed a motion to dismiss Schnatter’s federal lawsuit against the marketing agencies.In September of this year, the judge in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky in Louisville granted this dismissal in part, regarding four of the five counts in the amended complaint.The court, however, denied to dismiss the case on one of the counts — a breach of contact regarding confidentiality and no disparagement agreements, allowing the lawsuit to continue.It is that refusal to dismiss a count that has led to Schnatter finding new life in his lawsuit claim.You can read more about the latest development in Schnatter’s lawsuit involving his forced departure from the global franchise he founded in Louisville Business First’s entire article here.

