Paramount Network’s ‘Yellowstone’ Wordle Imitation Game Ends Next

It’s been a year since Wordle, the daily puzzle game now owned by The New York Times, went viral. But those who love some friendly competition, a fun tradition, a good brain workout, or a reliable distraction are still playing on a regular basis. In the months that followed Wordle’s rise to the top, all sorts of imitation games — from Heardle (Worlde for music lovers) to Worldle (Wordle for geography buffs) — popped up online. And Paramount Network even made a Wordle just for Yellowstone fans.

Taylor Sheridan’s Western drama, which follows Montana rancher John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and his family as they fight to protect their land, returned for Season 5 on November 13, and its fanbase is still going strong. Paramount Network knows Yellowstone fans love to obsess over the show in between episodes, so in March 2022, they launched Yellowstone Word Scramble, a Wordle imitation that gives players a new Yellowstone-related word to guess every day. Sadly, the game ends on December 3, so it’s your final week to get guessing!

To play, simply type in a five-letter Yellowstone word and hit the enter button to submit your guess. You have six tries to guess the correct word, and after each guess, the color of the tiles will reveal how close your guess was to the word of the day.

If a tile turns GREEN, that means the letter in that tile is in the word and in the correct location. If a tile turns YELLOW, that means the letter does appear somewhere in the word, but was in the wrong spot. And if a tile turns gray, it means the letters do not appear in the word of the day at all. Like Wordle, you also have the option to view your statistics — words played, win percent, and guess distribution — as well as share your results on social media for bragging rights.

One more note: Yesterday’s word was ROWDY, which fans know is the name of a character on the show played by Kai Caster. But other character names, such as JAMIE can’t be played. So names only work when they double as words in the dictionary.

Yellowstone‘s Word Scramble game makes a perfect viewing companion and helps fans get through the six long days in between new episodes, so we’ll be sad to see it go. But hopefully we haven’t seen the last of fun Yellowstone extras this season.

New episodes of Yellowstone premiere Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.