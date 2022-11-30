Pensacola County’s Susan Harberson named USTA Florida Tennis

As the 2022 Adult League season comes to an end, and teams battle it out in the National Championships, we must remember that all of these teams competing have a leader, the backbone of the squad that keeps them together, a captain.

This is the case for USTA Florida Volunteer of the Month, Susan Harberson, who is a great role model at the Roger Scott Tennis Center in Pensacola County for her Adult League teams.

Susan has been volunteering with USTA Florida for a nearly a year and first got involved because she has a passion for seeing others grow within the sport. She not only promotes competition among her teammates, but also to have fun with every aspect of tennis.

Her peers appreciate everything that she has done for them and how she prioritizes others before herself. “Susan loves the game, but she is always finding ways to help others in her spare time,” they said. “She never misses an opportunity to go the extra mile to help newer players reach their fullest potential.”

When Susan isn’t on the tennis court she is running around at her job, where she is a nurse. Even after a tiring shift, she still has the brightest smile and brings the positive vibes to her teams. “Susan humbly continues to dedicate herself to the needs of others and supports her local tennis club’s growth in reputation and numbers,” another person said. “Her nurturing nature is serving many players new to the game who are quickly falling in love with the sport.”

So far, Susan has taken her teams to the Sectional Championships, but one day she wants to bring a team to Nationals. But, even if that doesn’t happen, she is more than happy to help everyone around her grow not only as a tennis player, but as a great person too.

USTA Florida thanks and congratulates Susan Harberson as the USTA Florida Volunteer of the Month for November 2022 as a volunteer, organizing tennis and advocating for positivity the community of Pensacola County.

ABOUT SUSAN

Birthplace: Akron, Panama

Family Members: My Spouse Joyce, I also have 5 sons, 1 daughter, 1 grandson, and 3 furbabies

Favorite Movie: The Notebook

Favorite Food: Pizza

Favorite Travel Spot: Key West

Favorite Shot: “A Winner”

My earliest tennis memory was… “Adjusting the antenna on my 13″ black and white TV watching Wimbledon.”

If I could play tennis with three people, they would be… “Billie Jean King, Rafa Nadal, and Serena Williams”

When I’m not playing tennis I am… “Watching tennis both in person or on the TV, whether it is my family playing, the local teams or the pro’s.”

My best tennis memory is… “Accepting a marriage proposal in between sets in Havana, Cuba.”

I like to volunteer in tennis because… “I enjoy playing and being able to help others grow in the sport.”

