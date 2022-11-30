Petco and Stella & Chewy’s partner to provide more raw and

Helps improve access to benefits of raw food as part of Petco’s portfolio of high-quality nutrition containing no artificial ingredients
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc has teamed up with Stella & Chewy’s to offer its raw and natural food products to Petco pet care centers, Petco’s website, and the Petco app in January 2023.
“As a leader in the pet nutrition space and the first and only retailer to offer Stella & Chewy’s both online and in brick-and-mortar locations in all 50 states, Petco is unequivocally committed to making high-quality nutrition available to even more pets across the country,” stated Amy College, chief merchandising officer at Petco, in a company release.1 “Petco’s Whole Health philosophy and focus on 360-degree health and wellness solutions for pets closely aligns with Stella & Chewy’s mission and emphasis on healthy, safe and palatable nutrition, all in support of pets’ overall happiness and wellbeing.”
Stella & Chewy’s raw and natural pet food is made from premium, responsibly sourced ingredients.1 It features freeze-dried raw food providing complete and balanced raw meals enhanced with probiotics and antioxidants. The freeze-dried raw coated dry kibble comes in grain-free and with-grain recipes. What’s more, the company’s nutrient-packed meal toppers offer pet owners the chance to boost their pet’s bowl.
“Today’s announcement is another step in a mission started almost 20 years ago – to make raw and natural diets more accessible to pet parents across the country,” said Marc Hill, CEO at Stella & Chewy’s, in the release. “But that mission isn’t possible without the ongoing partnership of our valued neighborhood pet stores – partnerships we will continue to invest in and support long term.”1
Stella & Chewy’s will continue to provide an exclusive line to its trusted neighborhood pet store partners, including Stella & Chewy’s Raw Coated Baked Kibble, Raw Blend Baked Kibble, and Frozen Raw products.1
Since May of 2019, Petco has committed to not selling food and treats containing artificial colors, preservatives, and flavors2 for dogs and cats, and this initiative is in line with Petco’s Whole Health philosophy.
