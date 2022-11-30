Petco and Stella & Chewy’s partner to provide more raw and

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc has teamed up with Stella & Chewy’s to offer its raw and natural food products to Petco pet care centers, Petco’s website, and the Petco app in January 2023.

“As a leader in the pet nutrition space and the first and only retailer to offer Stella & Chewy’s both online and in brick-and-mortar locations in all 50 states, Petco is unequivocally committed to making high-quality nutrition available to even more pets across the country,” stated Amy College, chief merchandising officer at Petco, in a company release.1 “Petco’s Whole Health philosophy and focus on 360-degree health and wellness solutions for pets closely aligns with Stella & Chewy’s mission and emphasis on healthy, safe and palatable nutrition, all in support of pets’ overall happiness and wellbeing.”

Stella & Chewy’s raw and natural pet food is made from premium, responsibly sourced ingredients.1 It features freeze-dried raw food providing complete and balanced raw meals enhanced with probiotics and antioxidants. The freeze-dried raw coated dry kibble comes in grain-free and with-grain recipes. What’s more, the company’s nutrient-packed meal toppers offer pet owners the chance to boost their pet’s bowl.

“Today’s announcement is another step in a mission started almost 20 years ago – to make raw and natural diets more accessible to pet parents across the country,” said Marc Hill, CEO at Stella & Chewy’s, in the release. “But that mission isn’t possible without the ongoing partnership of our valued neighborhood pet stores – partnerships we will continue to invest in and support long term.”1