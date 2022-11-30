Pimblett snaps back at Paul and makes Vegas request after £850k

Paddy Pimblett has responded to Jake Paul’s £850,000 ($1million) offer to spar him after the UFC superstar made serious accusations about The Problem Child’s boxing career. Pimblett claims that all of Paul’s fights apart from his rematch against Tyron Woodley have been rigged and is willing to prove it in a Las Vegas meeting after his next fight.

The Liverpudlian conceded that the 2021 ESPN knockout of the year was legitimate but believes that the punch that dropped Anderson Silva in his last contest didn’t even connect after ‘seeing a different angle’.

Paul bit back by challenging Paddy The Baddy to three five-minute rounds of sparring with him at his base camp in Puerto Rico. “I have a proposition for you. Since you wouldn’t rig a fight, right? Let’s spar. Fly to Puerto Rico. I’ll get you a private jet. We can do 5, 3-minute rounds, boxing. If you win, I’ll give you a million dollars,” Jake said in a video uploaded to social media.

“But, if I win you have to join the United Fighters Association and help me sign up all the fighters in the UK. Let’s spar. Since you wouldn’t rig a fight. A million for you. Put your money where your mouth is. Let’s go.”