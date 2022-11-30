Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Endgame – What To Do After You Beat

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet changed the Pokemon formula, offering an open world that you were free to explore. While the main story threads offer more than just the traditional journey to becoming champion of the region, the endgame offerings are similar to most other games in the series. You have the opportunity to complete the Pokedex, as well as some other activities. Here’s everything you can do after beating the main story in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Compete in the Academy Ace tournament
The biggest post-game activity is the Academy Ace tournament, which has your fellow students, along with some of the faculty members, battle it out in a tournament. Before you can compete in this tournament however, you must complete an “inspection” of the eight gyms in the Paldea region. This consists of returning to each gym to face off against its leader again, except this time they are rocking high-level Pokemon. You will be facing off level 65+ Pokemon and each gym leader will have at least five Pokemon in their team.