Primark worker divulges little-known changing room feature

In a video that has had 2.1M views on the app and over 24K “likes”, Chelsea asks TikTok users: “Have you ever noticed those hooks in the Primark fitting room?” She explained the hooks are there, “so you can try on without worrying someone will open the curtain.”

She added: “I was amazed the first time I realised, instead of constantly pulling the curtain to make sure every bit is covered.” One of her followers was equally amazed and wrote: “I verbally gasped.”

More TikTok users flooded the comments, some to make suggestions as to how to work the hooks even better. One wrote: “If you turn them they stay on better.”

Others discussed extra details about the changing rooms at their local Primarks. “Mine has those and the curtains also have little magnets that stick them to the wall,” another said.