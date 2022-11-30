Prince Andrew’s security privileges should have been ‘stopped years ag





Prince Andrew will reportedly have his taxpayer-funded police guard removed in a couple of weeks. While the Duke of York is said to be “furious” at the decision, a new poll of Express.co.uk readers has found that 93 percent support the move.

Andrew was stripped of his royal patronages, military titles and HRH status in January this year but retained his taxpayer-funded security which is said to amount to around £3million annually. At present, Andrew receives round-the-clock protection and is escorted by police guards when he leaves the grounds of the royal estates in Windsor. However, from mid-December, he will have to fund his own security. He is reportedly looking to appeal the decision made by Government ministers, with a source telling the Sun on Sunday: “He is going to write to the Home Office and the Met Police to complain about losing his taxpayer-funded security.” One senior Labour MP said: “I know he has a title, but that doesn’t mean he is entitled to taxpayer-funded protection. I know families who don’t know if they will be able to afford their kids’ Christmas presents this year.” READ MORE: Andrew spotted with security after being told he will lose privilege

In response, Express.co.uk ran a poll from midday on Monday, November 28, to 1.30pm on Wednesday, November 30, asking readers: “Do you support axing of Andrew’s taxpayer-funded security?” Overall, 7,001 readers responded with the overwhelming majority, 93 percent (6,507 people), answering “yes” in favour of Andrew taxpayer-funded security ending. Meanwhile seven percent (452 people) said no” against the decision, and a further 42 people said they did not know. In the dozens of comments left below the accompanying article, readers shared their thoughts on the Duke of York’s security needs.

Many readers commented in support of Andrew’s security no longer being taxpayer-funded, with username dex13 writing: “Why should Andrew get protection when he no longer works for the Monarchy.” Username Inspector Corner of The Yard said: “Like all the other non-working royals he doesn’t require close armed protection. If he wants it then he must pay for it himself!” Another, username oulton2, said: “Charles is cutting down on the number of working royals to save taxpayer money. Andrew does not have a role in this streamed-down monarchy so is not a working member of the Royal Family, so does not qualify for taxpayer-funded security. Andrew should pay privately if he wants security.” And username carriejane added: “Andrew isn’t doing any work for the Firm any longer, so he doesn’t need £3million a year for his own security. Let him do what Harry does and pay for his own.” DON’T MISS: King Charles in candid admission ahead of ITV stately home restoration [LATEST]

Queen Elizabeth II’s second son Andrew stepped back from public life in November 2019 following his car-crash nterview with BBC Newsnight revealing his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. A civil lawsuit was launched against him in August last year by Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual assault, allegations he vehementely denies. An out-of-court financial settlement was eventually reached in February this year, something which his lawyers say is not an admission of guilt. However, some readers argued that Andrew needed to have taxpayer-funded security. Username Mentor2 said: “I think he needs protection.” And username Sailorsgirl added: “Sorry but he must have this security.”