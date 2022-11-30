Prince Harry handed route back to Royal Family life

Royal commentator Phil Dampier believes Meghan and Harry would be able to rejoin the royal fold if they relinquished their links with Netflix.

He also thinks King Charles III will be “upset” by the fact that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex rejected his “olive branches”.

He told The Sun: “Charles has already offered an olive branch to Harry by mentioning him in his first-ever address to the nation when he became King.

“I’m sure he’s also offered olive branches privately and I’m sure he’s been invited to Sandringham for the festive season.

“He’s clearly not going to come home for Christmas and I’m sure Charles will be very upset bu that and the fact that his olive branches have been rejected.

“It would have been extremely difficult for Harry to rip up his Netflix contract and lose millions of dollars but that’s what he should have done to mend the relationship with his dad.”