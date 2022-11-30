Prince William godmother resigns from Palace role over racism claims

Lady Susan, who served as Woman of the Bedchamber to Queen Elizabeth II and is one of Prince William’s godparents, is believed to have been the member of the Buckingham Palace staff to have made “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments” to one of the guests at the pivotal reception hosted by Queen Camilla on domestic abuse on Tuesday afternoon. Earlier this morning, Ngozi Fulani, who runs the charity Sistah Space in support of African and Caribbean heritage women affected by abuse, opened up on a disturbing exchange that took place at Buckingham Palace shortly after her arrival to attend the event championed by King Charles’s wife.

Ms Fulani tweeted: “Mixed feelings about yesterday’s visit to Buckingham Palace. 10 minutes after arriving, a member of staff, Lady SH, approached me, moved my hair to see my name badge. The conversation below took place. The rest of the event is a blur.”

The charity leader also included a transcript of the exchange and added Mandu Reid, the leader of the Women’s Equality Party, and Suzanne Jacob had witnessed it.

MORE TO FOLLOW