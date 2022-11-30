Princess Beatrice recycles ‘gorgeous’ Reiss satin skirt for cute

He said: “There has been a significant shift in Princess Beatrice’s style evolution and she now has become a stand-out fashion star in the Royal Family.

“With her flair for championing UK-based designers and always wearing designs that are slightly fashion-forward, her rise in the style stakes has made her one to watch.

“In the past, she’s rocked dresses from designers including Jonathan Saunders, Roksana, Gucci, Erdem, Mary Katrantzou and Alberta Ferretti to name but a few and she’s been a darling on the FROW at fashion week with her stand-out looks.”

He continued: “Whether it’s full length and fabulous or a tight body con dress with a matching bag she’s certainly cemented her place as the new Princess Margaret when it comes to dressing for every occasion.