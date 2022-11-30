Queen did ‘respect’ Meghan despite ‘spiky’ relationship after exit

It has been reported that the late Queen thought Meghan “applied herself pretty well” upon joining the Royal Family. Speaking of Gyles Brandreth’s new book, Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, the Daily Mirror’s royal editor Russell Myers discussed the Queen’s reported initial thoughts on Meghan Markle.

He also noted that the Queen did, however, have some reservations towards Meghan and Harry’s relationship.

Mr Myers continued: “I think, most interesting, one of the lines in this book is how the Queen thought Harry was, you know, in quotes ‘too much in love’.”

According to Tina Brown, Prince William, like a few members of the Royal Family, thought Harry was moving too fast in his relationship with Meghan.

The couple met in 2016, via friends, and got engaged at the end of 2017.

