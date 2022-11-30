Queen Elizabeth is the UK’s most Googled person in 2022





Queen Elizabeth II is officially the most searched for person on Google in 2022 in the UK, as her name was typed into the search engine on average 516,290 times each month, a study has found. Actor Johnny Depp came in second with 437,490 monthly searches and his ex-wife Amber Heard is in third place, receiving 388,860 searches.

The acrimonious defamation trial between the former spouses is likely the reason their names are so high. Meanwhile Her Majesty’s passing aged 96 on September 8 may have also contributed to her high total, as well as her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June. The data was analysed by celebrity news site CelebTattler, which studied Google data for over 150 of the most influential celebrities since January 1 2022 to determine which generated the most interest. Kim Kardashian came in fourth on the list with 238,170 monthly searches and Will Smith placed fifth (231,090 searches), with the actor making headlines earlier this year after hitting Chris Rock at the Oscars.

British actor Millie Bobby Brown was sixth, having been searched on average 228,420 times per month in this country. Meghan Markle was the only other royal to crack the top 15, coming in seventh place with 223,450 searches per month. Rounding out the top ten was Twitter boss and Tesla billionaire Elon Musk is the eighth (221,420), Cristiano Ronaldo was ninth (209,540) and pop star Harry Styles came in tenth, with 208,680 monthly Googles by the Brits. READ MORE: Three most popular royals announced – and Kate isn’t on the list

Finally Barbadian singer Rihanna and rapper Kanye West were fourteenth and fifteenth with 144,880 and 142,460 searches respectively. A spokesperson for CelebTattler said: “This year has certainly not been lacking when it comes to celebrity news stories, whether it be Elon Musk taking over Twitter or the Don’t Worry Darling behind the scenes drama. “This study offers a fascinating insight into which celebrities have had the biggest impact on the British people and it will be interesting to see if these search figures rise or fall in 2023.”