Categories
US

‘Quiet Hero:’ Georgia elementary school nurse saves parent who


BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Nurses are seen as caregivers, life savers, even angels, but Adairsville Elementary School Nurse Carla Hardy is adding ‘hero’ to her long list of titles.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Recently, Hardy was informed of a parent on campus who had a vein that was bleeding profusely.

She then sprang into action. Bartow County School District stated that Hardy had undergone specialized training at Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center in August.

She grabbed a ‘Stop the Bleed Kit’ and was able to stop the bleeding until paramedics arrived.

TRENDING STORIES:

“I am very proud of the Stop the Bleed training provided by Piedmont Hospital in August,” said Nurse Hardy. “The parent was a little less anxious during the transfer to the hospital.”

The school district called Hardy a ‘quiet hero’.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

‘Quiet Hero:’ Georgia elementary school nurse saves parent who

Inside the Atlanta Community Food Bank and its impact on the community

©2022 Cox Media Group



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.