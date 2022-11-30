Categories Celebrities “Regular” People Who Met Universally Loved Celebs Are Revealing Post author By Liz Richardson Post date November 30, 2022 No Comments on “Regular” People Who Met Universally Loved Celebs Are Revealing OK, but Julie Andrews is a literal queen for standing up to that rude cast member. View Entire Post › Source link Share this:TweetPrintTelegram Related Tags Celebs, loved, met, people, regular, Revealing, universally ← Guitar hero, defender of Dylan, leftist, Trumpist, a good friend → Top 5 Call of Duty League stars being slept on ahead of 2023 Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.