Residents ‘disturbed’ after man found dead by popular beauty spot

Police are investigating the death in Earlswood, near Solihull, West Midlands, and have closed local roads. Paramedics dashed to the scene, near Earlswood Lakes and a popular pub, but nothing could be done to save the man.

Residents in a rural village have expressed their concern after a man was found dead yesterday.

Two police vans are blocking traffic towards the adjacent Dickens Heath and Tidbury Green areas.

Ava Thompson, a dog walker who lives in the pretty neighbourhood, said: “Braggs Farm Lane and Lady Lane is completely closed.

“They wouldn’t let me walk up there – I do this walk every day. It’s a lovely area so it’s quite disturbing this has happened.”

Another resident posted on Facebook: “It’s very disturbing to see this. RIP to the man.”

There is a large police presence in Earlswood today, reports Birmingham Live.

But no further details about the man, including his age, have been disclosed by West Midlands Police.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 6.39am on Tuesday to an incident at the junction of Lady Lane and Braggs Farm Lane. Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and a critical care paramedic attended the scene.”