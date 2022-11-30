Residents ‘disturbed’ after man found dead by popular beauty spot

Residents in a rural village have expressed their concern after a man was found dead yesterday.
Police are investigating the death in Earlswood, near Solihull, West Midlands, and have closed local roads. Paramedics dashed to the scene, near Earlswood Lakes and a popular pub, but nothing could be done to save the man.
Two police vans are blocking traffic towards the adjacent Dickens Heath and Tidbury Green areas.
Ava Thompson, a dog walker who lives in the pretty neighbourhood, said: “Braggs Farm Lane and Lady Lane is completely closed.
“They wouldn’t let me walk up there – I do this walk every day. It’s a lovely area so it’s quite disturbing this has happened.”
Another resident posted on Facebook: “It’s very disturbing to see this. RIP to the man.”
There is a large police presence in Earlswood today, reports Birmingham Live.
But no further details about the man, including his age, have been disclosed by West Midlands Police.
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 6.39am on Tuesday to an incident at the junction of Lady Lane and Braggs Farm Lane. Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and a critical care paramedic attended the scene.”
West Midlands Police have been approached for comment.
Three reservoirs near the scene, collectively called Earlswood Lakes, are popular with anglers, hikers and sailers.
Earlswood Lakes, built in the 1820s, are popular with diverse wildlife, including otters and deer. Many varieties of plant and tree life, including great willowherb, amphibious bistort, betony and gipsywort, can be found in and around the shores of the lakes and the water channels.
