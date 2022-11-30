Riverdale fans devastated after disappointing season 7 return

With just one more season to go until the stories of Betty (played by Lili Reinhart), Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Archie (KJ Apa) are brought to a close for good, Riverdale fans have waited with bated breath ever since season six ended in July 2022 for any news on when The CW drama will return. However, the latest update from the US network hasn’t exactly gone down well with fans.
The CW has released its midseason premiere schedule for a number of its biggest shows which are currently on winter hiatuses.
Among the line-up for early 2023 include shows All American, Kung Fu, Walker and Walker: Independence.
But Riverdale’s seventh season wasn’t included, with The Flash, Superman and Lois and Nancy also notable omissions.
Needless to say, it didn’t take long for Riverdale fans to express their dismay at being left in the dark once more.
On Twitter, Mitchell Shoemaker fumed: “I just want to know about riverdale the flash and superman and lois’ returns.”
While @rebelmoonzs agreed: “same..need them to announce return date asap.”
Elsewhere, @ArchieverseWiki weighed in: “No mention of #Riverdale for the CW’s midseason programming,” with an upside-down smiley emoji.
And @houseofjnk angrily typed their reaction “RIVERDALE WHERE ARE YOU.”
The CW’s midseason premiere schedule instead has been set out as follows:
Thursday, January 12
- 8pm: Walker (Midseason return)
- 9pm: Walker Independence (Midseason return)
Saturday, January 14
- 8pm: Criss Angel’s Magic With The Stars (Midseason return)
- 9pm: World’s Funniest Animals (Midseason return)
Sunday, January 15
- 7pm: The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards
Friday, January 20
- 8pm: Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Midseason return)
- 9pm: Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Midseason return)
