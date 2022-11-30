Ronaldo ‘moves step closer’ to £344m Saudi deal with Messi set

There had been interest from MLS clubs in taking him to the United States, but the report adds that their offers ‘did not come close’ to match Al Nassr’s extraordinary offer. Lionel Messi looks set to head across the Atlantic instead, with the Argentinian a target for ambitious club Inter Miami.

Ronaldo is prepared to turn his back on Europe after being offered a staggering deal by Al Nassr, which will include salary and advertising agreements.

The financial aspect of the deal is thought to have convinced the Portugal star that he can make a success of the switch, while his Champions League all-time goalscorer record will remain intact if Messi heads for the United States.

He is currently in Qatar with the national team and will be remaining in the Gulf nation for at least another week after the Selecao qualified for the knockout stages. And he could soon be moving his possessions to the region if the deal goes through as expected.