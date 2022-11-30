Royal aide in race row said Sussex marriage would ‘end in tears’

One of Queen Elizabeth II’s closest courtiers resigned this week over comments she allegedly made to a black visitor at Buckingham Palace. Now, it has emerged the same royal aide was kept on by King Charles after she allegedly said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage “will all end in tears”.
Lady Susan Hussey, one of the Queen’s most senior courtiers, was forced to resign this week after British-born Ngozi Fulani, who runs a black women’s domestic abuse charity, alleged that the royal aide asked her: “What part of Africa are you from?”
Ms Fulani posted a transcript of the conversation on Twitter, claiming that Lady Hussey also said: “I can see I am going to have a challenge getting you to say where you’re from. When did you first come here?”
The charity worker responded “I am a British national, my parents came here in the 1950s” before Lady Hussey replied: “Oh, I knew we’d get there in the end, you’re Caribbean.”
Ms Fulani then said: “No, I am of African heritage, Caribbean descent, and British nationality.”
Buckingham Palace released a statement condemning the “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments” and confirmed that Lady Hussey has “stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect.”
Lady Hussey’s alleged comments and subsequent departure from the royal household this week will once again bring the Royal Family’s approach to issues relating to race under the spotlight.
During the Oprah interview last year, Meghan also alleged that a senior member of the Royal Family raised concerns over how dark her son Archie’s skin colour would be when he was born.
The Duchess described how there were “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he was born” and refused to disclose who was involved in these conversations as it would be “very damaging to them.”
Following the interview, Buckingham Palace released a statement that said: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.
“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”
