Russian pundit casually threatens viewer who accuses him of

Russian television host Vladimir Solovyov issued a stern warning to a viewer who accused Kremlin-controlled media of “deceiving” the population. Solovyov, a close ally of President Putin and renowned Russian propagandist, suggested Moscow’s authorities would seek out and silence individuals who criticised the state. The brutal threat followed Solovyov trying to justify why the Kremlin plot to seize Ukraine was progressing “so slowly” as the winter months draw in.

Speaking on his radio show, Solovyov said: “Here is what one man wrote [to] me, someone by the name of Victor Rozumovsky: ‘Maybe it’s time to stop presenting lies as the truth. Stop deceiving people.

“‘Rational thinking people no longer believe any of this.

“You know what Victor? If you are in Russia, we are going to find you.

“We will find out everything about you. You won’t know a moment’s peace.”