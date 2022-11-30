Russian pundit casually threatens viewer who accuses him of

Russian television host Vladimir Solovyov issued a stern warning to a viewer who accused Kremlin-controlled media of “deceiving” the population. Solovyov, a close ally of President Putin and renowned Russian propagandist, suggested Moscow’s authorities would seek out and silence individuals who criticised the state. The brutal threat followed Solovyov trying to justify why the Kremlin plot to seize Ukraine was progressing “so slowly” as the winter months draw in.
Speaking on his radio show, Solovyov said: “Here is what one man wrote [to] me, someone by the name of Victor Rozumovsky: ‘Maybe it’s time to stop presenting lies as the truth. Stop deceiving people.
“‘Rational thinking people no longer believe any of this.
“You know what Victor? If you are in Russia, we are going to find you.
“We will find out everything about you. You won’t know a moment’s peace.”
State-controlled media networks within Russia has produced a flurry of pro-Kremlin propaganda since the invasion of Ukraine began.
Earlier this month, Solovyov called for Russia to launch a “full-scale” attack against the West after Moscow’s troops were forced to retreat from the southern region of Kherson.
Speaking on the Russia One network, he proclaimed: “It’s necessary for us to acknowledge that we need a different army.
“By ‘different’, I mean a larger one which is capable of covering the whole length of the frontline and waging a full scale war on European territory.”
