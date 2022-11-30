Samsung releases blockbuster free Galaxy upgrade – are you

The South Korean tech giant has begun rolling out Android 13 with dozens of devices becoming eligible for the highly anticipated new patch. The update, which also adds One UI 5.0, is available right now for recently released devices like the Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 as well as older Galaxy handsets like the Galaxy S20 series. By the end of this year, all of Samsung’s 2022 and 2021 flagships are expected to have received the Android 13 update.
The Android 13 and One UI 5.0 update brings with it new ways to customise your Samsung devices plus much more.
Improved lock screen customisation means you can make one of the most widely viewed screens on your phone even more personal.
You just need to touch and hold the lock screen to set the wallpaper, along with clock styles and tweak the notification settings, and you’ll get a live preview to show you what it looks like.
The lock screen and home screen can all be decorated with ready-made images, videos, filters, gradient colour backgrounds and more.
Widgets can also be stacked on the Home screen while a new Smart suggestions widget serves up apps and functions based on content and your habits.
Elsewhere, One UI 5.0 also saves you time in other ways with improved multitasking features.
This includes being able to quickly enter split-screen multitasking or use a gesture to put apps in a floating window.
One UI 5.0 also brings with it camera enhancements, more options when editing photos, improved animations and much more.
Speaking about the update Samsung said: “One UI 5 with its powerful new features makes your everyday effortless, allowing you to get things done easily across all your Galaxy devices. Be more expressive and enjoy the enhanced customisation experience.”
If you’re wondering whether you can download Android 13 and One UI 5.0 then here’s a list of all the devices which have received the update so far, as reported by SamMobile.
Samsung S series: Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Note series: Galaxy Note 20/Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy S10 Lite
Samsung foldable phones: Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Z Flip 5G
Samsung A series: Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy A52, Galaxy A71
Samsung tablets: Galaxy Tab S8 series, Galaxy Tab S7
Other Samsung phones: Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro, Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy M32 5G, Galaxy F62, Galaxy M53 5G
