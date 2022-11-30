Samsung releases blockbuster free Galaxy upgrade – are you

The South Korean tech giant has begun rolling out Android 13 with dozens of devices becoming eligible for the highly anticipated new patch. The update, which also adds One UI 5.0, is available right now for recently released devices like the Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 as well as older Galaxy handsets like the Galaxy S20 series. By the end of this year, all of Samsung’s 2022 and 2021 flagships are expected to have received the Android 13 update.

The Android 13 and One UI 5.0 update brings with it new ways to customise your Samsung devices plus much more.

Improved lock screen customisation means you can make one of the most widely viewed screens on your phone even more personal.

You just need to touch and hold the lock screen to set the wallpaper, along with clock styles and tweak the notification settings, and you’ll get a live preview to show you what it looks like.

The lock screen and home screen can all be decorated with ready-made images, videos, filters, gradient colour backgrounds and more.

Widgets can also be stacked on the Home screen while a new Smart suggestions widget serves up apps and functions based on content and your habits.