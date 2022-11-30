Senegal face World Cup penalty as FIFA launch investigation

Senegal have been placed under investigation for an alleged breach of FIFA rules ahead of their World Cup knockout stage match against England on Sunday, according to reports. The Lions of Teranga managed to book their place in the last 16 with a crucial victory over Ecuador on Tuesday afternoon, with goals from Ismaila Sarr and Kalidou Koulibaly claiming all three points despite Marcos Caicedo firing back for their opponents.

The result set up a mouthwatering clash with England for a place in the World Cup quarter-finals, with the match set to take place at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday.

However, it remains to be seen whether Senegal will face any sanctions from FIFA ahead of the fixture after they were placed under investigation for not complying with tournament regulations prior to their victory over Ecuador, according to The Mirror.

Every team at the World Cup is required to hold a press conference with the manager and a player from the squad, usually the captain, at the main media centre on the day before matches.

Senegal boss Aliou Cisse appeared on Monday but was not joined by a player and spoke by himself for around 40 minutes, which is said to constitute a breach of FIFA rules.

It was confirmed on Wednesday morning that disciplinary proceedings had been opened against Senegal as a result, with a FIFA statement reading: “The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has opened proceedings against the Senegalese Football Federation due to the potential breaches of article 44 of the Regulations for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, article 2.7.2 of the Media and Marketing Regulations and article 8.5.3 of the Team Handbook.

