‘She was a gift’: Community mourns sudden loss of Pennsylvania

MALVERN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) — Just about a week after giving birth to her second son, a beloved teacher, friend and wife unexpectedly passed away on Monday, leaving communities across the Delaware Valley in disbelief.

Especially her work family at Charlestown Elementary School in Malvern where Jennifer Krasna of Newtown, Bucks County, was a first-grade teacher.

“Our team just feels empty, a little hole,” said fellow first-grade teachers Cara Dore Donna Gronwaldt.

Details about exactly what happened haven’t been released, but the 30-year-old was loved and adored by everyone who knew her.

“Just seeing her walk down the hallway, and just always smiling and always taking the time to feel like you were the most important person on the planet in that moment. Asking about our kids, our families, little tiny things that you wouldn’t think anyone would remember made you feel so special,” said Jessica Shock, a fifth-grade teacher.

Chris Pickell, the principal at Charlestown Elementary, echoed that sentiment.

“Jenn was amazing. She had this special glow about her when you were in her presence. She brought out the best in you. She always had a smile on her face. In the last two days, I received calls from parents who were here years ago, now in Florida reaching out, sending condolences. The number of emails. Everywhere I’ve gone, parents are stopping me saying, ‘so sorry for your loss,” and that ‘Jenn was the best teacher for our kid,'” he said.

Her best friend set up a GoFundMe page that more than tripled its goal in one day.

The support for her husband Jesse and their two young boys is truly palpable.

“This week especially is hard and we haven’t experienced this, taking a minute at a time. I can only imagine that as time passes, it may become easier for some of us as it’s becoming harder for Jesse and his sons. Holidays and every first holiday will be gut-wrenching,” said Chris Vogt, a third-grade teacher.

“I’m grateful to have known her and the impact that she has is clearly going to be felt for many years and I just hope that her family knows that she was a gift and we were grateful that they shared her with us in the time that she was here,” said Jamie Himmelberger, a literacy specialist.