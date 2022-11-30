Categories
US

Shoplifters take nearly $30,000 of merchandise from Green Hills


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Police detectives are attempting to identify two shoplifting suspects who took nearly $30,000 worth of merchandise from a Green Hills business last week.

Police said the two suspects entered The Luxury Label consignment shop, located at 2120 Crestmoor Rd., on Nov. 23 and allegedly took nearly $30,000 worth of merchandise without paying for it.

The man and woman entered the store and appeared to be browsing when they took the items, including a Hermes Birkin handbag, a Hublot men’s watch and a Versace silk shirt.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.