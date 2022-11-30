Shoplifters take nearly $30,000 of merchandise from Green Hills

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Police detectives are attempting to identify two shoplifting suspects who took nearly $30,000 worth of merchandise from a Green Hills business last week.

Police said the two suspects entered The Luxury Label consignment shop, located at 2120 Crestmoor Rd., on Nov. 23 and allegedly took nearly $30,000 worth of merchandise without paying for it.

The man and woman entered the store and appeared to be browsing when they took the items, including a Hermes Birkin handbag, a Hublot men’s watch and a Versace silk shirt.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

