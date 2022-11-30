Sister of schoolgirl run over on way to buy sweets speaks out

The family of a schoolgirl who was knocked down by an on-duty police officer was “torn apart” by her death, her sister – who witnessed the horrific incident – has said. Kelly Edgar was on her way to buy sweets in Everton, Liverpool when she was hit by a Ford Fiesta.

Now, nearly 30 years on, her older sibling Leanne said her parents were “destroyed” by a lack of closure over her death.

Kelly had been walking to the local corner shop at around 8.20pm on January 30, 1993, when she was hit by an unmarked police car at the junction of Shaw Street and College Street North, near the Rupert Lane Recreation Ground.

Leanne, who was 13-years-old at the time, told the Liverpool Echo: “I was in front of Kelly, she was behind me, and as I got to the other side of the road I heard a bang.

“I turned around and saw Kelly flying through the air.

