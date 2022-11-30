Sky rivals Freeview with an even cheaper way to watch premium TV





Freeview might offer a subscription-free way of watching telly but Sky is fighting back with a very cheap and easy option for viewing more premium content. The company has recently launched a new device called Sky Stream which allows users to beam shows, movies and sports to their tellies without the need for a dish.

Stream simply uses a broadband connection for live and on-demand viewing which makes it easy to install – in fact, it arrives in the post with customers then plugging in and playing. When it launched back in October it already looked enticing but Sky’s best deals are now making it even better thanks to a price cut. Those signing up can get Sky Stream for just £23 per month which is £3 cheaper than before. That cost includes all of the most popular live channels along with access to services such as Sky Atlantic, Sky Documentaries and Sky Nature plus there is full access to Netflix and all of its movies and boxsets.

There is another bonus of Sky Stream as, if you pay a little bit more, you don’t have to sign up for a long-term plan. Those opting to pay £23 per month will be locked into an 18-month contract but pay £26 per month and you can switch to a rolling option allowing you to leave whenever you like. Along with those cheaper prices, Sky stream also lets you record shows via its Playlists feature and there is full integration with all the best streaming apps including Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video. Other features include a remote with full voice controls and its small size makes it perfect for slotting under the telly.

Anyone wanting more to watch more content can also add extras such as Sky Cinema, Sky Sports and BT Sport with the monthly price rising depending on what is added. There’s even the option to boost things via the addition of UHD 4K and Dolby Atmos. Along with having all those channels added to a single TV, Sky is also offering the option to boost things via extra Stream boxes in your home with up to five of these mini boxes available to each customer. Before signing up there is one extra cost to be aware of. Sky has just revealed that, from this week, the advert skipping feature that was free will now cost customers £5 per month. This option allows Stream owners to whizz through commercials on platforms such as All4 and ITVX. It’s worth noting that all customers, both with and without the ‘Ad Skipping’ pack, will still be able to pause a live show and fast forward during ad breaks until they reach the live stream again.