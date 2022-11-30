Sony Doesn’t Need Call of Duty – It Needs To Bring Back Its Own

Dear Sony,





It’s me, Elijah. I know, it’s been a minute since we last talked. I had a PS4 with a blaring fan, you were releasing The Last of Us: Part II to crucially remind everyone “Murder Is Bad.” Remember? It was a whole thing. I’ve seen you in the news recently complaining about Microsoft trying to own Call of Duty, and I feel like there’s something worth remembering: you used to make some really incredible shooters, once upon a time. Killzone, Resistance, and SOCOM especially, among others [ed: let’s not forget the messy but ambitious MAG!].

I bring this up because I’m hearing that you apparently have no one to turn to if Microsoft acquires Activision-Blizzard. So, I’m just wondering… did you lose the IP rights to any of these aforementioned franchises? Did the Helghast not pick up the phone? Are the Chimera busy visiting Alpha-Centauri for the holidays?

I have to ask because it’s awfully strange for the current leading console platform to be existentially threatened if Call of Duty isn’t guaranteed to be on PlayStation beyond the next decade. It’s almost as though the current line-up of Sony exclusives have become increasingly similar cinematic third-person action games that, while very pretty and prestigious, don’t really offer varied experiences. In fact, it would suggest that the brand hasn’t prioritized a first-party exclusive FPS since 2014 with Killzone: Shadow Fall.

Sure, we’ve had Deathloop, but everyone knew that was a timed exclusive – it simultaneously launched on PC as well, as did Ghostwire: Tokyo. Now even previously third-party exclusives like Persona are finally spreading their wings, exploring beyond the confines of PlayStation to enjoy multiplatform availability. This is all great for consumers. For Sony? Not so much.

I’ll grant that it was a good decision to start porting those blockbuster PlayStation exclusives to PC. In fact, it’s probably one of the best ways to make more bang for your buck, because that open-world design approach can at least lead to consistent branding as a publisher releasing PC games. That kind of consistency is expected if all you do is release games. However, if Sony’s going to keep riding high on the PS4’s success and ensure people stay hooked regardless of whatever companies Microsoft buys with their infinite money jar, then it’ll have to use other IPs in other genres.

It’s that easy. Sony talks about being on par with Nintendo like that’s a bad thing, but it’s one of the only publishers with close to as vast a library of exclusive IPs. If Gears of War can have an XCOM-style strategy spin-off get over 80 on Metacritic, you can’t tell me that a Killzone squad-shooter or a Resistance horror game, or… if I might be so bold… a SOCOM reboot (that doesn’t make the same mistakes as SOCOM 4), wouldn’t make bank. Sony has the online infrastructure to bring back something on the scale of MAG; its talented developers could make anything from a new Jak & Daxter to Jumping Flash and ensure they’re appealing to modern audiences; not to mention the game engine tech to craft pretty much any IP in any genre they might want.

We are talking the lowest bar possible, where Sony just uses its IPs for something other than the same style of gameplay yet again. If every other studio is busy, why doesn’t Sony ask Bungie, the creators of Halo, who they now own? Sure, the majority of Bungie’s staff is working on Destiny, but we already know there are plans to bring back 90s shooter (and Halo predecessor) Marathon. I have to imagine that if literally no other studio has the people available to make Sony a hit shooter with great multiplayer, Bungie can cover that pretty easily.

Sony used to be the creative one. I remember those days on PS2 and PS3, when I never knew what to expect – whether it was inFamous, Siren, Killzone 3, Puppeteer, or wilder stuff like the PS Move. Sure, not all of it panned out like we expected, but that sheer drive to experiment is what made owning a PlayStation amazing – not the polycount of Kratos’ beard hair or however many re-releases The Last of Us received. If Sony wants to drown out Microsoft acquiring Call of Duty, it needs to bring back that creative pulse and remind people why they invested in their consoles in the first place.

