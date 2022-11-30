Stalker who burned victim’s clothes and posted nudes is jailed





A stalker who sent nude photos to his victim’s family, burned her clothes, and called her more than 700 times a day has admitted his offences after police used special software to monitor his movements. Metropolitan Police detectives used analytical software for the first time ever in a stalking case to map Anhar Hussain’s phone signals and confirm his guilt.

This, along with other communications and travel data, meant that they could map out and detect his stalking patterns. The victim, a woman in her 20s, began a relationship with Hussain in 2020 but it began to deteriorate from March 2021. After a heated argument Hussain posted nude photos of his victim online sparking outrage from her family, due to cultural and personal beliefs. She was told to leave her family’s home and moved in with Hussain at a property in Romford.

There he subjected her to controlling and coercive behaviour. During arguments, he would shout and scream at her, punch walls near to her, throw objects, including a laptop in her direction, pull and push her about the house and throw her onto the sofa. There was only one set of keys to their property which Hussain would keep on him at all times and would keep her locked inside when he went out. On another occasion Hussain threw the victim’s clothes out of the flat and then went outside and proceeded to set them on fire. When she tried to retrieve her clothing Hussain lifted her up and tried to force her into his car. READ MORE: Mass evacuation as ‘wartime explosives’ discovered in Canterbury

Twenty-three-year-old Hussain, from Dagenham, pleaded guilty to arson, harassment – fear of violence, dangerous driving and driving whilst disqualified and without insurance on November 21 at Snaresbrook Crown Court. He has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced at the same court on December 19. Investigating officer PC Cathleeya Kittisara, from the Met’s East Area Basic Command Unit, said: “I have the utmost respect for the victim and appreciate the patience and the support she has given police during this protracted enquiry. “She has moved from her position of loss of faith, to now attempting to move on, with her perpetrator no longer harming her. Having been bailed twice, he showed no regard for our justice system and continued to harass, threaten and cause distress to the victim in every possible way.” The analytical software allowed officers to quickly gather evidence about Hussain’s stalking and coercive behaviour. This included finding evidence of 157 occasions between May 27 2021 and May 14 2022, after the victim approached the Met Police, when Hussain was in close proximity of the victim during his stalking.