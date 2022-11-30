Steam Deck coming to Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Taiwan

Valve, in conjunction with Komodo, has announced that the Steam Deck will begin shipping to Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Taiwan in December. Anyone in those countries who reserved the handled gaming PC by November 29 can expect to receive a request to finalise their order by December 1, with the first units going out from the 17th.

On top of that, anyone in these regions looking to purchase the best Steam Deck dock to go along with the device can make that reservation as well. Both the docking station and the Deck itself can be reserved now through Komodo, the official distributor of the Valve device for these countries. Prices will be ¥14,800 JPY for Japan, $828 HKD for Hong Kong, ₩149,000 KRW for South Korea, and $3,280 TWD for Taiwan.

The first batch will begin shipping on December 17, and delivery may vary from a few days to a couple of weeks, it could be a close call for anyone hoping to get the device for Christmas. An increase in demand could mean even longer wait periods, with the possibility that some orders could revert to a reservation system, but production is in full swing with no signs of slowing down.

If you are in one of the above nations and want to reserve a Steam Deck, as well as the official dock, you can do so on the Komodo website. The portable gaming PC has already shown its worth in the West, so it’s nice to see that more parts of the world will get to experience it. Let’s just hope that many can get theirs in time for the festive period.