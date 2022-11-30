Steve Backshall’s request to Princess Anne as he talks special

“I’ve done trips in the jungle that have been for three months on my own, walking, carrying everything I need in my backpack.

“So, doing I’m A Celebrity would just be pointless for me, wouldn’t it.”

He went on to say he’d be “one of the last people” producers would ask to sign up, alongside Bear Grylls, given their work.

He added: “Also, I have to say I don’t agree with ethically, all the Bushtucker Trials and things like that, I find them a bit distateful.

“And no, I wouldn’t be a part of a programme that did stuff like that.”