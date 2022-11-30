Steve Barclay insists NHS strikes ‘are in nobody’s best

The Health Secretary on Wednesday reiterated that unions’ pay demands were simply not affordable in a time of economic turmoil as more disgruntled staff joined walk-outs. More than 10,000 ambulance workers voted in favour of industrial action at nine out of the 11 trusts in England and Wales.

Up to 100,000 nurses are set to walk out on December 15 and 20, and 80,000 health-worker members of Unison have also voted to strike.

Mr Barclay said: “I’m hugely grateful for the hard work and

dedication of NHS staff and deeply regret some will be taking industrial action – which is in nobody’s best interests as we approach a challenging winter.

“Our economic circumstances mean unions’ demands are not affordable. Each additional one percent pay rise for staff on the Agenda for Change contract would cost around £700million a year.”

Mr Barclay said ministers had followed the recommendations of the independent pay review body by offering NHS staff a rise of at least £1,400, with those on the lowest salaries getting up to 9.3 percent.

He added: “This is on top of three percent last year when public sector pay was frozen.”

The Health Secretary’s comments were echoed by Rishi Sunak during Prime Minister’s Questions. He said: “I have nothing but admiration and gratitude to our nurses for all the work they do. But it is simply unreasonable and unaffordable to have a 19 percent pay rise.”