Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Workday,

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading.

Workday — Workday gained 6% postmarket Tuesday after earnings beat Wall Street estimates on both the top- and bottom lines. The software vendor reported adjusted earnings per share of 99 cents on $1.6 billion in revenue, where analysts expected adjusted earnings of 84 cents per share and $1.59 billion in revenue, per Refinitiv.

CrowdStrike — CrowdStrike Holdings plunged more than 18% after giving light guidance for fourth-quarter revenue. In the quarter just ended, results topped earnings and revenue expectations, with the cybersecurity provider posting adjusted earnings per share of 40 cents on $581 million in revenue where analysts expected adjusted earnings of 31 cents per share on $574 million in revenue, per Refinitiv.

NetApp — NetApp stock fell 10.8% after cloud services and data management provider saw weaker-than-expected revenue in its latest quarter. NetApp reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.48, beating estimates of $1.33. But its revenue of $1.66 billion fell short of the $1.68 billion Wall Street anticipated, per Refinitiv. NetApp also issued weak forward guidance.

HP Enterprise — HP Enterprise rose 2.2% after the company beat earnings estimates on the top and bottom lines. HPE adjusted earnings per share of 57 cents on $7.87 billion in revenue surpassed Wall Street estimates of 56 cents and $7.42 billion, respectively, per Refinitiv.

AST SpaceMobile — Shares of AST SpaceMobile fell 10.7% after the satellite maker set plans to sell $65 million of Class A common stock. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Horizon Therapeutics — The biotech shot up 36% after hours after Dow Jones reported that the $18 billion biotech is fielding takeover interest. Dow Jones cited unnamed people familiar with the matter.