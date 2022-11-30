Stonington tennis courts project underway

Stonington ― The Recreation Commission received updates on the George Crouse tennis court renovation and honored the title sponsor of the disc golf course at Spellman Park this week.

Richard Ward, the town’s recreation administrator, said that the post-tension concrete, which is steel rebar reinforced to minimize the spread of cracks, has been poured for both the new tennis courts and the two pickleball courts, but the surfaces will have to wait to be completed until the spring.

“That surface needs to adhere to the cement foundation, and that’s where it needs a particular temperature,” he said.

Unfortunately, he said he does not anticipate the surface being installed by the beginning of the high school tennis season.

“The schools will kind of need to adjust their calendar a little bit at the beginning of the season,” he said, “we were hoping we’d be able to hand them a brand new court, but the light is at the end of the tunnel with some courts there.”

Ward hopes that by the middle of May, he hopes to be able to have the ribbon cutting ceremony.

The two dedicated pickleball courts, made possible by relocating the new lights which increased the available space, are also anticipated to open at the same time.

Ward said the asphalt for the walkways should be going in within the next week, and the lights should be delivered and installed shortly thereafter.

The commission also invited Matt Cunningham, owner of Far Flung Disc Golf and title sponsor for the Far Flung Disc Golf course at Spellman Park, to give a presentation on disc golf.

Honorary plaques acknowledging their contributions were presented to both Cunningham and Program Coordinator Peter Christina, which included a photograph taken at the ribbon cutting ceremony, held October 20.

He said Cunningham and Christina were instrumental in making the course a reality.

Currently, the nine-hole course is complete except for some finishing details, and, though there are no official plans to expand, Ward said he does not see any reason why another nine holes could not be added. Ward estimated the cost to add nine more holes at $15,000 dollars.