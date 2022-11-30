‘Strange World’ Isn’t the Sci-Fi Animated Action Movie Families

Strange World’s opening weekend box office numbers seemed like a shock to many. The idea that an animated Disney film could open this low, failing to clear the $20 million threshold over the five-day Thanksgiving weekend frame when so many other titles from the studio had thrived over this time period, must’ve seemed like a bolt out of the blue. But for others, Strange World’s box office woes were a bizarre echo of the box office struggles of older Walt Disney Animation Studios movies, namely other action-oriented sci-fi tales like Atlantis: The Lost Empire and Treasure Planet. The financial anguish of these movies and other similar projects at other animation houses begs the question: why? Why is this specific subgenre of sci-fi animation such a turn-off for family moviegoers?

Which Sci-Fi Animated Films Have Failed at the Box Office in the Past?

The first thing that’s worth noting is which other films of this stripe have failed at the box office. Titan A.E. was intended to be a big summer 2000 tentpole for 20th Century Fox Animation, but this movie instead became an utter disaster and helped to inspire the closure of this animation studio. A year before that, The Iron Giant, which wasn’t quite an action movie but was full of explosions and sci-fi material, also tried and failed to lure in family moviegoers. Even in the age of computer-animated cinema, Battle for Terra came and went without so much as a whimper despite a marketing campaign that promised both explosions and the voice acting of Luke Wilson.

‘Strange World’ Fails to Deliver the Comedy Families Love

On and on the examples go, all of which demonstrate that Strange World had a lot of precursors in terms of its box office performance. As for why these films are so especially challenged in their quests to become box office hits, part of the problem is simply that family moviegoers tend to like more light-hearted options when it comes to moviegoing. That doesn’t mean every animated comedy or musical will become the next Encanto or Shrek with the public, but over several decades, it’s clear those are the titles kids and their parents gravitate towards. The promises of explosions a-plenty may seem enticing for teenagers and adults, but for the family demographic, the promise of consistent comedy is a lot more enticing.

This status quo reflects which kinds of sci-fi animated movies have actually worked at the box office in the past. Lilo & Stitch, for instance, is thoroughly a sci-fi story, but its marketing emphasized comical antics resulting from Stitch interacting with classic Disney movies, not large-scale battle sequences. In 2014, Big Hero 6 also proved to be a box office smash thanks to ads that emphasized the cuddly and comedic shenanigans of the robot Baymax as well as the film fitting nicely into the mold of a conventional superhero movie. By being able to present themselves in this appealing fashion, Lilo & Stitch and Big Hero 6 could both avoid the box office pitfalls that plagued other

more action-centric sci-fi animated films aimed at families.

‘Strange World’ Faced More Live-Action Box Office Competition

There’s also the fact that sci-fi animated action films like Strange World have a lot of competition in the realm of live-action movies. The world of flesh-and-blood features (albeit ones largely aided by CGI environments and characters) is often dominated by big sci-fi blockbusters set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or a galaxy far, far away. Such titles are often favorites of youngsters, who go and see them in droves. As for adult moviegoers, a key component for any animated kid’s movie that wants to be a real box office sensation, it’s hard to lure them away from familiar franchises to something new and exciting.

By contrast, Frozen, for instance, didn’t have to compete with another big musical in 2013 when it opened in theaters. Similarly, the Minions movies haven’t had to go directly toe-to-toe with live-action comedies that emulate their style of comedy whenever they’ve opened in theaters. That’s a world of difference from Strange World having to stand out as a sci-fi action movie in a year that contains films like Avatar: The Way of Water and Jurassic World: Dominion. Even going back to the early days of the 21st century, something like Atlantis: The Lost Empire probably felt redundant in a summer moviegoing season anchored by Jurassic Park III and Planet of the Apes. Because of how dominant sci-fi action films have become in the moviegoing scene, animated sci-fi action movies aimed at families can often feel redundant.

‘Strange World’ Uses Too Many Old-School References

There’s also the problem of these animated sci-fi action movies having incredibly older influences that could alienate modern moviegoers. Putting aside any debates on how those influences manifest in the films themselves for good or for ill (this is a piece about box office viability, not actual quality), something like Atlantis: The Lost Empire was harkening back to mid-20th century movies while Strange World was echoing the works of Jules Verne that were published throughout the 19th century. Treasure Planet was also channeling that specific century thanks to how much of its production design was evoking the era in which the original Treasure Island novel was published.

Channeling old-school influences in sci-fi cinema is never innately a bad thing. Goodness knows Avatar is drawing on countless 20th century sci-fi properties, ditto everything in Star Wars. But the biggest modern sci-fi movies tend to draw upon influences that are more recognizable and closer to the modern world, such as the 1970s and 80s pop culture references dominating the Guardians of the Galaxy movies. Going this route can make the otherworldly seem a bit more accessible to the general public. The interesting recurring fascination with really old-timey sci-fi artists in these action animated movies doubtlessly contributes to this subgenre always feeling out of step with moviegoers.

‘Strange World’ Isn’t Attracting a Mainstream Enough Audience

Perhaps most damning of all for something like Strange World and its ilk is how sci-fi stories in general can be a tough sell to the general public. That may sound like a strange sentiment given how Avatar, Avengers, and Star Wars movies dominate the all-time worldwide box office charts but think about sci-fi stories set outside those franchises. Consider how the Star Trek films still struggle to attract mainstream moviegoers despite the ubiquity of this franchise within the broader culture. Think of how some of the biggest box office bombs in history, like Battleship or John Carter or Moonfall, have been firmly rooted in the sci-fi genre. Even shifting our gaze to the small screen, history is littered with sci-fi TV shows like Firefly and Dark Angel that failed to catch on with the general public despite their passionate cult fanbases.

Audiences aren’t adverse to everything related to sci-fi, but it’s also clear they won’t just see a new sci-fi movie, even one handled by Walt Disney Animation Studios, because it occupies this genre. Often, people seem to dismiss sci-fi storytelling as too weird, detached, or impenetrable to really get invested in. The biggest sci-fi properties, including ones from Walt Disney Animation Studios, get over this hurdle by emphasizing the laughs rather than the spaceships. Strange World and other animated sci-fi action movies like it tended to struggle at the box office because they fell prey to this unavoidable problem.

Of course, animated sci-fi action movies aren’t all doomed to fail, you just need to know what audience is right for such properties. International studios have figured this out nicely by largely gearing this subgenre towards adult moviegoers with projects like Ghost in the Shell. It’s not inconceivable that someday, Hollywood will take a cue from such productions and finally crack the code on how to get these kinds of animated movies to succeed.

For now, though, Strange World’s box office woes are an unavoidable sign that creating animated sci-fi action movies geared toward families is just not a great idea. No matter how many times even a heavyweight in the field of kid-friendly animation like Walt Disney Animation Studios tries, there’s a multitude of reasons why families don’t show up. This isn’t to say that these companies should only stick to making movies about singing princesses or yellow corn pops who speak in gibberish. But certain genres just don’t seem to be super enticing for family moviegoers, a status quo Strange World was reminded of the hard (and costly) way.