Strengthening Australia’s relationship with Vietnam

Today Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met with the President of the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Vuong Dinh Hue, during his visit to Australia as a Guest of the Australian Parliament.

They discussed the vibrant trade, investment, education and defence links between Australia and Vietnam, underpinned by the Strategic Partnership and strong people to people links, ahead of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year. Australia and Vietnam share a commitment to a peaceful and prosperous region and an ambition to boost trade and investment, including to create jobs in both countries and drive the clean energy transformation.

They also discussed international issues and reiterated their commitment to ASEAN centrality and a region which is peaceful, prosperous, stable and in which sovereignty is respected. They reaffirmed that disputes, including those in the South China Sea, should be resolved peacefully in accordance with international law, particularly the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). They also reaffirmed their commitment to freedom of navigation and overflight. They maintained the call that any Code of Conduct for the South China Sea should not prejudice the rights of all states under international law, particularly UNCLOS.

They announced Australia and Vietnam’s shared intention to elevate the relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This announcement reflects the high level of mutual strategic trust and ambition in the relationship and will place Australia in the top tier of Vietnam’s closest partners. It demonstrates a further deepening of Australia’s relationship with Southeast Asia.

During his visit, National Assembly President Hue will also meet with the Governor‑General, Parliament’s Presiding Officers, senior Federal Government ministers, and the Leader of the Opposition. In Melbourne, President Hue will promote the impressive education linkages between our countries and strengthen business engagement.

Quotes attributable to Prime Minister Albanese

“Australia and Vietnam share close bonds and a vision for a stable, peaceful, resilient and prosperous region.”

“Our shared ambition to elevate our formal ties is a reflection of our deepening cooperation on significant issues – economic, climate and strategic. It demonstrates clearly the government’s determination to deepening Australia’s relationship with Southeast Asia.”

“I look forward to continuing to strengthen Australia-Vietnam ties as we celebrate our 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year.”

Quotes attributable to Foreign Minister Wong

“Vietnam is a close partner and friend to Australia in Southeast Asia.

“Our two countries are working closely together to boost cooperation on climate change, expand economic and trade opportunities, and deepen our longstanding people-to-people ties.

“We share a strategic interest in a peaceful stable and prosperous region, with ASEAN at its centre.”

