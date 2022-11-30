Suisun City environment committee to discuss sea rise report

SUISUN CITY — A NASA study states that by 2050 the sea level along some U.S. coastlines could be a foot higher than it is currently – and 4 to 8 inches along the California coast.

“That report, developed by several federal agencies – including NASA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. Geological Survey – expect significant sea level rise over the next 30 years by region. They projected 10 to 14 inches (25 to 35 centimeters) of rise on average for the East Coast, 14 to 18 inches (35 to 45 centimeters) for the Gulf Coast, and 4 to 8 inches (10 to 20 centimeters) for the West Coast,” according to a NASA publication made available by Suisun City.

The city’s Environment and Climate Committee will meet online at 6 p.m. Wednesday to discuss sea level rise.

Access to the meeting is available at https://zoom.us/join. The Meeting ID is 844 9550 4564. The public may also call in to the meeting at 707-438-1720.

